Will Jhanvi Kapoor Appear In Sridevi’s Biopic? Actress Drops A Hint!

Janhvi Kapoor has been busy promoting her upcoming thriller ‘Mili’. The actress attended a press conference ahead of the film’s theatrical release, where she was asked about the possibility of starring in other remakes.

Janhvi was asked if she wanted to be a part of a remake of her late mother Sridevi’s films because the Mathukuttyy Xavier film is an official remake of the filmmaker’s 2019 Malayalam film ‘Helen.’ The actress responded by saying that no one should remake her late mother’s films because “nobody will be able to pull it off.”

Janhvi, who previously brought Gunjan Saxena’s story to the big screen, was also asked if she would play her late mother in a biopic during the candid interview.

Janhvi responded by nodding. When asked why she didn’t want to appear in the film, she stated, “Sir, bhut lamba answer hai aur mujhe bhook lagi hai, aur mujhe rona nahi hai stage pe. (Sir, there’s a big answer for this, and I’m hungry right now, and I don’t want to cry on stage.) Let’s avoid it because the day is nice).”

‘Mili,’ directed by Janhvi’s father Boney Kapoor, will be released in theatres on November 4.

‘Mili,’ starring Janhvi Kapoor, is set to be released in just 5 days (November 4), and Janhvi is nervous. Janhvi tells ETImes exclusively about ‘Mili,’ “It’s a demanding position. The film is very emotional before she (Mili, played by her) gets trapped in a freezer as well. It’s about a young girl who has lost her mother and is now responsible for her father’s health.”