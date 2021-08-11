Will Subhash Ghai and Tiger Shroff gonna surprise fans with new project? Know the full story

Producer Subhash Ghai on Tuesday prodded another undertaking with Baaghi entertainer Tiger Shroff.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Subhash posted sneak look pictures from his gathering with Tiger, director Ahmed Khan, and cinematographer Kabir.

Sharing the photos, the director expressed, “What a brilliant lunch together in my office today with my Super legend @tigershroff, director @ahmedkhan, and my cinematographer @kabirlall sharing experience of film past n what’s on the horizon for the big screen n anticipating make an extraordinary movie together.”

The director who has made films like Pardes, Taal, Ram Lakhan, Saudagar and a lot more imparted pictures on his gathering to Tiger. Fans ringed into the remarks segment, leaving a red heart, fire, and lovestruck emojis and requesting an update soon from the pair.

In the interim, Tiger Shroff on Tuesday morning delivered the tune Vande Mataram that praises the enthusiastic soul of Indians and salutes the guard powers of the country.

talking about the working area the entertainer will next be seen in Heropanti 2 with Tara Sutaria ahead of the pack job. The film is being directed by Ahmed Khan, who additionally coordinated Tiger’s last delivery, Baaghi 3. The film’s music will be made by AR Rahman, with the verses written by Mehboob.

Aside from this, his arrangement of motion pictures incorporates Baaghi 4 and Ganpath co-featuring Kriti Sanon ready to go.