Will You Have To Sacrifice In Love Or Live In Peace After Marriage? Read On To Know

Sacrifice for Your Love

Well, if you see your heart line going in the downward direction at the end, it means you will have to sacrifice. Your partner might have an affair or your relationship will definitely intervened by a third wheel before or in marriage. You may sacrifice for them.

Possible Accident

This isn’t a good sign. There is a Mars Line which is located within the life line, it is a line goes outward and crosses the life line, which is called the accident line. Since the lifeline is divided into ages, the position of accident line indicates the age you will take up arms for your partner, which may even lead to death.

Live in Peace

You are the lucky one here but not really. If you have a line beside the fate line, it is called an influence line. If the line is imperfect or has an island and crosses the fate line, it means your partner will have an affair but you choose to forgive.

Separate or Divorce

There are chances of divorce if your marriage line is forked at the end, it means your partner is unfaithful to love and you might be betrayed or cheated; if the marriage line crosses the heart line, it means the illegal love affair of your partner will lead to separation.