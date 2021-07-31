Officials at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) strongly predicted that India Inc is better prepared for the third wave of COVID-19, as compared to the first and the second wave. Reportedly, India Inc is now readily organized to protect businesses and their employees if the third wave takes sudden rise to spread infections.

CII reported, “With employees vaccinated, companies are more confident this time and are stepping into community vaccinations. Conglomerates are being urged to help ramp up vaccination camps to minimize health risks and lockdowns that will hurt the economy.” Later, it was also being reported that vaccination ease will be seen in September, expectedly.

Business or company executives are not willing to see a spike in infections, leading to a disastrous environment again in the industrial sectors. Contrarily, Chairman of RPG Group, Harsha Goenka, reported that corporate people have now de-risked supply chains, ensuring wider sourcing and warehousing avenues. Mr. Goenka further added, “There is much better preparedness this time around. And yet there are concerns that a third wave might impact children more, which will cause panic. State governments are collaborating more with corporations to ensure readiness, building medical infrastructure and oxygen availability.

On the preparedness against the third wave, other industrial bodies said, “State governments are also taking an extremely cautious approach, keeping medical infrastructure ready, communicating and collaborating with corporates.”

On the other hand, discussing the recent situation in India, the health ministry claimed that the second wave which reached its peak in May is not yet over as Kerala, Maharashtra and few other northeastern states are still reporting new cases daily. Alongside, the chief ministers of the states have also assured that the situation is still under control despite seeing cases, and will continue monitoring for some more weeks. Contrarily, on July 30, Bharat Pravin Pawar, minister of state for health, informed the Lok Sabha, “The overall trajectory of COVID-19 is registering a sustained and considerable decline.