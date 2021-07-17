The beautiful actress Kim Sharma and the very renowned tennis player Leander Paes have been viewed on the top of the trending list through the courtesy snips of their goa vacation. The wonderful actress Kim Sharma and Leander Paes have found out to be together in Mumbai, quite a few times and are currently vacationing at the Goa beach. With the glimpses of Kim Sharma and Leander Paes’s togetherness in the social news, there has been a profound speculative rumor about their dating.

Recently another photograph of the assumed duo has been shared by the Goan café of Goa, where they are posing together with a white crochet dress on Kim’s outfit. Obviously, she looks as gorgeous as ever. The smile rushing out from the photograph shared by the Goan café, almost say it all about the presumed pair’s infinite happiness and contentment. It has been heard that the duo checked into The Project Café in Goa and Kim had marvelously celebrated her 41st birthday here.

According to the eatery’s Instagram account, the two lovers shared some of their very cozy and intimate moments at a beach-front restaurant Pousada By The Beach. The photographs have obviously gone extremely viral where both are dressed in summer whites. They both posed at the beach with their soothing and glorious dresses on and afterward, enjoyed a delicious meal.

Also, for the people, who couldn’t become a part of their journey or couldn’t share their precious moments, Kim Sharma has checked in on Instagram from the beach itself and posted her photograph with the credit courtesy of Mr. P, which turns out to be Leander Paes.

As per the history of the presumably new couple or lovebirds, their personal life relationships were as far as known by Leander Paes to be having married with the model Rhea Pillai while Kim Sharma was dating the very popular actor Harshvardhan Rane previously.

Although, as Leander and Kim step on their new journey, we heartily and soulfully wish them all the best of fortune and luck to carry through over an unending, infinite journey. As well, we wish them lots of success, peace, happiness, and beauty and throughout.

