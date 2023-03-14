“Woke Up This Morning And…”: Madhuri Dixit Pens A Heartwarming Note For Mother After Her Demise!

Actress Madhuri Dixit posted a Heart touching Instagram post about her mother, Snehalatha Dixit, who passed away on Saturday morning. She was 90 years old. In her honor, the actress shares an old photo and wrote her heart out.

Maduri Dixit Searches For Her Mother After Demise

In the published photo of Madhuri with her mother. Madhuri captioned it: “I woke up this morning to find that Aai’s room was empty. It was unrealistic. She taught us to embrace life and celebrate it. She gave so much to so many people. We will miss her very much, but she will live on. and grace was contagious. We will celebrate their lives together through our memories. Om shanti om.”

As soon as she published the post, fans and celebrities prayed for the deceased in the comments section. Dia Mirza commented with a praying hands and heart emoji, while Mouni Roy wrote, “Sorry ma’am.sending you some love.” “Om Shanti,” Raveena Tandon added.

Madhuri’s mother passed away due to age ailments

Madhuri and her husband Dr. Sriram Nene shared the news of their mother Snehalata’s death in a statement released to the press. “Our beloved Aai, Snehalatha Dixit, passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by loved ones.” Her last rites were performed at Vorlis Vaikunth Dham, and her husband, Dr. J. Sriram Nene, and his youngest son Ryan.

The family was seen wearing white as they headed to the funeral together on Sunday. They were driving in a car, and journalists surrounded the car during the tour. Madhuri acknowledges this and folds her hands with a gesture. Others also attended the funeral, including film producer Amritpal Singh Bindra and renowned makeup artist Mickey Contractor.