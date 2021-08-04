WOMAN’S ERA HISTORY : Know How Women Turned the Male Plate Upside Down

Woman’s Era is an Indian fortnightly women interest magazine, published in English. It was started in 1973 by Vishwanath under his publishing house, the Delhi Press. The magazine is owned by the Delhi Press. Woman’s Era covers diverse topics including fashion, cookery, movie and book review, health, relationships, beauty, lifestyle, travel and technology, with comments on socialites and current events. It includes poems and short stories. It is the second most popular women’s magazine after Fermina, with an All India Index of 80 as surveyed by the Indian Readership Survey.

History goes back too long, Woman’s Era, the first monthly newspaper published by African-American women, was a key factor in the creation of national networks of middle-class black activist women at the turn of the twentieth century. The paper was established in 1894 by Josephine St. Pierre Ruffin and her daughter, Florida Ruffin Ridley. The two had founded the Boston Woman’s Era Club that same year, and Ruffin served both as the club’s president and as editor of the paper until 1903. The paper dealt with issues of politics, family, health, fashion, and community. It had correspondents from around the country, many of whom were renowned activists. Victoria Earle Matthews reported from New York, Fannie Barrier Williams from Chicago, Josephine Silone-Yates from Kansas City, Mary Church Terrell from Washington, D.C., Elizabeth Ensley from Denver, and Alice Ruth Moore (later known as Alice Dunbar-Nelson) from New Orleans.

The paper was of great use in 1895 in calling a meeting to protest a letter insulting the character of black women. Using the vehicle of the Woman’s Era, Ruffin insisted that African-American women could no longer stand idle while whites asserted that black men were natural rapists and that black women were amoral. Out of this national conference of a hundred women representing ten states came the National Federation of Afro-American Women. The federation pledged itself to deal with these attacks, among other pressing issues.

Although the Woman's Era did not have the longevity of many other periodicals, it played a key role at a critical time for black women. There were always women who strove to secure equal rights for themselves. Some assumed the business interests of a husband after his death. A few women challenged male domination of religious life, though they met with criticism from their communities. As working-class women and men of all classes began to work outside the home, middle-class women were increasingly associated with, and confined to, the domestic sphere. Prescriptive literature defined the ideal middle-class wife as pious, pure, and submissive. Her main responsibilities consisted of creating a haven away from the harsh workplace in which her husband toiled and raising virtuous, productive citizens of the Republic.