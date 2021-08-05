It is quite clear by now that after the pandemic of the Novel Corona Virus ends, women are the ones who shall get hit the hardest. And the first one is the closures of the schools. Around 1.5 billion small children were sent back home, and many more from the facilities of childcare. Now the question is who is going to look after them? Who can make them attend their online classes, made them their snacks, and taping their shoulders numerous times during the important conference calls by the toddlers begging to play with them?

Though, they normally get paid less than men meaning that when there’s always a choice in every family between a woman and a man to keep the job, the Woman is the one to leave the workforce. Besides all this, lesbians also are seemed to be facing rejection from families as well as loss of support in terms of the economy.

Who else other than Women? We all know that we are the genders who already did more than double as much domestic and unpaid care as men. And it does not end at looking after children, but it also included people in need of constant care due to the Corona.

Sex workers also faced specific challenges regarding social distancing. The majority of them could not even afford to stay at home. This applied to the women with low wages and with no safety net of finance. Single mothers were included in the list. All of them had to continue working regardless of the circumstances just to survive; however, some could not.

Women who saw losses of ability in terms of rent payment were forced to lose their homes starting from countries the United Kingdom to South Africa, no countries were left behind in terms of Women losing their homes due to financial crisis. There have been predictions from the United Nations that this epidemic shall push more than 48 million more girls and women into poverty, specifically in the regions of Sub-Saharan Africa, and Central& South Asia.

Now, the first and foremost job for most of the women is demanding a post-epidemic world where alongside repairing the unequal harm suffered during the tough times, depth in the equities leading to harm. This epidemic did not do anything new to women; they already did know about the inequality in this globe.