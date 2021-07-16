Recently, a permanent commission has been granted to 147 women officers of the Indian Army. This is a great acknowledgment of the motivation and courage women officers have. This will inspire many young girls to take this career option to have a secure life. Women were granted short service commission only until February 2020. They had to serve the Army only for 10+4 years after commissioning. Last year PM Narendra Modi made a stunning announcement that PC (Permanent Commission) will be granted to women officers as well.

Armed Force is a very lucrative career option and a very challenging way of life. Getting into Fauj itself is not at all an easy task. The selection rate is less than 0.2% and one has to go through a series of written exams, interviews, medicals, rigorous training to get in. It is even more difficult for women aspirants. Payscale, adventurous lifestyle, wishing to wear a uniform, off-beat career option, urge to do serve the country, etc are the reasons why people choose to take this option.

Earlier, PC was granted only to male officers based on their performance, evaluation, and the available number of vacancies. But should we accept “Better late than never”? Will it send out a message to all women that some doors are opening for equal opportunities for women in Army? I guess we do not have any other option than accepting Better late than Never!

Like this has changed, one more thing needs to be changed – An increase in vacancies of women in the Armed Forces. If men have 50 vacancies then women will have 5 or even fewer. So many deserving women candidates are unable to make it to the academies despite their efforts and hardships. The only reason being, vacancies are not enough for women. Experts say that women candidates are better than male candidates when it comes to quality. It is a total injustice on their part just because they are women. Certain things need to change.

Kudos to all the women who are handling themselves so well and are not tired to prove themselves again and again. It takes a lot of guts and courage to swim against the flow and it is definitely not a cup of tea for everyone.