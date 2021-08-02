It is women’s power from India though small in several medals at the Tokyo Olympics. But Google search history shows India is still bound with caste and religion, a medieval era mindset! Sindhu, who bagged silver in her debut outing where she lost to Spain’s Carolina Marin in a grueling final at the Rio Olympics, clinched yet another medal, a bronze this edition, defeating He Bing Jiao of China in straight sets. With this, Sindhu became the first Indian woman to win two medals at the Olympics, to achieve this feat. But the search is about her parents and religion!

Chanu bagged silver, the country’s first medal at the Tokyo Olympics, making us proud as punch! The Manipuri exhibited a class act, as hers was the second-highest tally, the combined figure of a snatch and clean and jerk. Her core strength was highly praised by the nation, and she was given an extra special welcome on her arrival at her hometown. Yet again Google search was all about her caste. Debutant Lovlina Borgohain in the 69-kg category boxing gave India its first boxing medal at the ongoing Olympic Games. The youngster beat former world champion Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei to enter the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics. The 23-year-old Assamese boxer is now up against Busenaz Surmeli of Turkey. Lovina’s metal color is yet to be decided, but she’s become the first medalist from Assam! And again google was loaded with her religion search!

Sakshi Malik is the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal in wrestling. Competing in the 58-kg category, 23-year-old Malik clinched the bronze medal for India at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. Sakshi had a good start, registering back-to-back wins in the ‘round of 32’ and ‘round of 16’ against Sweden’s Johanna Mattson and Moldovan Mariana Cherdivara respectively to enter the quarter-finals. In the quarter-finals, she lost to the eventual champion from Russia, Valeria Kozlova. Sakshi eventually defeated Aisuluu Tynybekova of Kyrgyzstan to bag the bronze medal. But Malik’s caste was the interest of netzines!

Google search history from India shows that Indians are more interested in the caste and religion of sportspersons rather than their achievements coming from difficult living standards. When does India grow up as a nation with new millennium standards and outlooks? As we shout about development we are still a medieval mindset nation where the President of a Republic donates for a Ram Temple construction and the Prime minister holds a religious pooja for the construction of a temple that is built on the debris of a mosque!