One can’t deny that Janhvi Kapoor is the next big thing to look out for. Daughter of the iconic late actor, Sridevi, and film producer Boney Kapoor made her debut in Bollywood with Dhadak opposite Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khattar. Even as Ishaan Khatter has locked in a deal for a soft drink brand, his Dhadak co- actress is now the face of cosmetic major Nykaa.

In a media interaction that was held recently, Janhvi spoke some words that we all should live by. She said that every woman should be proud of her beauty and not feel unapologetic about it. “Every woman has a different journey when it comes to beauty and they should be proud of it. They don’t need to follow anyone as no two things can ever be same and at the same time be unapologetic about it,” Jahnvi said.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BnoPBTlnIgL/

“It is human nature that you want to have a control over the way you look.. It is a form of self expression. I take great deal of interest in it. Even while growing up I have seen my mom getting ready for shoots and events. One of the vivid memories that I have is that she was so good at doing make up.”, she further added.

“Today, people are leaning towards looking more natural and this is something I enjoy much more. I love shades that are more natural and simple as opposed to heavy,” said Janhvi.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bl8PyPth16g/

On the professional front, Janhvi will be seen next in Karan Johar’s Takht which has an ensemble cast of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar. The period drama will hit the theatres in 2020.