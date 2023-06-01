‘Won’t Be Any…’, Raveena Tandon Put THESE Conditions Before Saying ‘Yes’ To ‘Tip Tip Barsa’

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon remains one of the most popular heroines from 90s. Besides being part of some great films, she has featured in some memorable songs. And one of the most iconic rain songs of Hindi cinema ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’ has Raveena in it. It has been 29 years since the film ‘Mohra’ was released, but even today this song from the movie sets fire to wherever it is played. The sensual song was way ahead of its time. But do you know Raveena had put some conditions before agreeing to do it.

Recently, Raveena shared some unheard facts related to ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’. Talking to The New India, Raveena told that, ‘There is a difference between sensuality and sexuality. I had done sensuous songs earlier also, but there was nothing over in them. So, was very clear about some things in this song. I will not take off my saree, and there will be no kissing scene.” Apart from this, there were many check lists of the actress. It was only when the makers accepted these conditions, the actress went and shot the song.

For the unversed, Raveena Tandon’s ‘Mohra’ released in the year 1994. It starred the actress alongside her ex-flame Akshay Kumar. The chemistry between Raveena and Akshay got a thumbs up from audience. The film’s writer Shabbir Boxwala had told in an interview that Raveena was not comfortable doing ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’. She had said that her father would not like her showing such moves.