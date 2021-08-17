USA Marks India As ‘Safe’! – Deets Inside

As the delta variant cases in India rose this March, the US government closed its borders. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) marked India under the high-risk category for travel.

This leads to the US also restricting travel to all Indians who wished to travel. While certain visa categories like students, the critical infrastructure supporting workforce, and green card holders were free to travel. However, the people who came under other visa categories were banned from traveling to the states.

Many families and professionals remained stuck in India without much information on how they could return or join new jobs. While the consulate did pave the way with emergency interview slots and NIE exceptions, many remained in the dark.

Luckily, those watching the travel advisory can breathe a sigh of relief. The current covid situation in India has to lead to the CDC shifting the travel advisory level to moderate. This only means that those with travel plans stuck can most probably travel soon. However, the easing of this advisory does not mean that travel is now open. It just suggests the possibility of things going back to normal soon.

While this is great news for Indians, people in Turkey were shocked to find themselves marked as Level 4. We are only glad that now India has moved from a Level 4 risk all the way to level 2. It has taken India almost a year to get back on its feet and we are not complaining. Level 2 it is! Surely, good days are to follow!