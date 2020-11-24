The next hit of Shakun Batra starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, and Siddhant Chaturvedi has already created a heavy buzz for the fans. The actors were snapped multiple times in Goa city. For the very first time the fresh talented faces of Bollywood, including Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi will come together and work with B-town’s versatile actress, Deepika Padukone.

However, the film is yet to be titled, but according to Siddhant’s revelation, Shakun Batra is pushing the boundaries with this film. He said, “The scale is quite big and Shakun is trying to push the boundaries of Indian cinema.”

When MC Sher of Gully boy was questioned about his working experience with Bollywood’s Mastani, he called it a dream and said, “She submits herself completely and makes the character believable. I am living out my dream in every possible way.” The duo was recently seen exiting to shoot together.

The actor will be moving on for the shooting of Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter, after wrapping up his current shoot with Shakun Batra. The hilarious chemistry among the trio was reflected by a social media post, which they have shared a few months back, where the stars are twinning with the donning suits.

Siddhant revealed that they had a blast during the film’s readings. He said, “It’s a hilarious script; we had a blast during the readings, there’s going to be some solid jugalbandi between the three of us. We want it to be the next pop culture.”