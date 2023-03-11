‘Workout Ki Team Ja Rahi…’, Ratna Pathak Shah Takes A Dig At New Age Actors!

Bollywood actress Ratna Pathak Shah is known for her outspoken nature. She doesn’t shy away from putting forward her views on multiple topics. Recently, Ratna appeared for an interview to promote her comedy show titled Happy Family: Conditions Apply.

Ratna Pathak Shah on entourage business

While in conversation with the host, the The Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actress shared her thoughts on the entourage business. In a matter of seconds, she began calling it out and revealed how she feel it has impacted the thought process of young actors. Ratna said that the entourage business has made new age actors dependent on their teams for even the littlest of things.

Ratna Pathak Shah takes a dig at young actors

The veteran star said that she has seen actors on plane who doesn’t even for a coffee cup and it is their assistant who brings the coffee, opens it and hand it over to the actor. The actor takes a sip and hands it back to the assistant.

Ratna asked if these actors are 3-month-old kids who cannot even hold their cups. She said that life is more than just this and she finds it dangerous.

She further added that she has seen several good actors getting affected adversely by this entourage business. “Workout ki team jarahi hai aapki! Aapka saara gym equipment jaraha hai. Aur phir aap karte kya hain? Performance aap dekho. Is that a valuable payoff? How much is that film minting after all the expenditure on gym equipment, caterers and chefs? Did it even earned the money that was used to make it? Vo pehle dekho. So, it’s very silly,” quoted Ratna.

Ratna Pathak Shah’s upcoming project

Workwise, Ratna Pathak Shah will come next with Happy Family: Conditions Apply which also stars Raj Babbar, Atul Kulkarni and Ayesha Jhulka. It is about a Gujarati family with four generations living under one roof and handling various situations in a unique way. The show is going to stream on Amazon Prime Video from March 10.