Breastfeeding is the most beautiful part of motherhood. Breast milk protects the baby from various diseases and early infections. Breastfeeding also helps in building a strong, loving bond between the mother and the child. Breast milk is the ultimate gift that a mother can give to her child after birth. World Health Organisation (WHO) and The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) recommend early initiation of breastfeeding within the first hour of birth and exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months of life. After that, it is considered a good practice to continue breastfeeding for up to two years of age or beyond.

Breastfeeding Week

Every year the world marks Breastfeeding Week from August 1 to August 7. It is celebrated to encourage breastfeeding and improve the health of babies around the world. The initiative was started in August 1990 by government policymakers, WHO, UNICEF, and other organizations to protect, promote, and support breastfeeding.

History of Breastfeeding Week

World Breastfeeding Week dates back to 1979 when WHO started a battle against baby foods being promoted in the market and brands interfering in breastfeeding in hospitals. Globally, it was noticed that powdered milk formula harmed the health of children, and something needed to be done. In 1990, agencies and lawmakers got inspired by the breastfeeding movement and signed Innocenti Declaration. Since 2016, World Breastfeeding Week is aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). In 2018, a World Health Assembly resolution endorsed World Breastfeeding Week as an important breastfeeding promotion strategy.

Benefits of Breastfeeding for Baby

Stronger immune systems

Less diarrhea and constipation

Less gastroesophageal reflux or acid reflux

Fewer colds and respiratory illnesses like pneumonia, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and whooping cough

Fewer ear infections, especially those that damage hearing

Fewer cases of bacterial meningitis

Better vision

Lower rates of infant mortality

Lower rates of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS)

Fewer chances of hospitalization

Lower risk of obesity, diabetes, and heart diseases later in life

Benefits of Breastfeeding for Mothers

Promotes faster weight loss after birth, burning about 500 extra calories a day to build and maintain a milk supply.

Stimulates the uterus to contract and return to normal size.

Less postpartum bleeding

Fewer urinary tract infections

Less chance of anemia

Less risk of postpartum depression and more positive mood

Lower risk of breast cancer

Lower risk of ovarian cancer

Lower risk of rheumatoid arthritis and lupus

Fewer chances of endometriosis

Lower risk of developing osteoporosis with age

Lower risk of diabetes

Lower risk of hypertension

Fewer chances of contracting cardiovascular diseases

Breast milk is all the nutrition and food that babies need for at least the first six months of their life. Breast milk acts as a safety cover for them and protects them from illness. Breastfeeding is extremely important for both the mother and the baby. Breastfeeding can be overwhelming for first-time mums. Therefore, every mother should be encouraged and supported during her breastfeeding journey.