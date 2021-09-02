World Coconut Day 2021: Theme, History, Significance and Benefits

Referred to as the “Tree of Life”, coconut is one of the most useful trees in the world. It provides food, fuel, cosmetics, folk medicine, and building materials, among many other uses. Coconut is a member of the palm tree family (Arecaceae) and the only living species of the genus Cocos. To create awareness and appreciate the usefulness of this unique fruit, 2 September is celebrated as ‘World Coconut Day’ across the globe.

The Theme of the World Coconut Day 2021

Keeping in sync with the pandemic, The World Coconut day 2021 theme is -“Building a Safe Inclusive Resilient and Sustainable Coconut Community Amid COVID-19 Pandemic & Beyond”.

History and Significance of the World Coconut Day

The first world coconut day was celebrated on September 2, 2009, by the Asia Pacific Coconut Community (APCC). In India, the Coconut Development Board (CDB), celebrates World Coconut Day across the states such as Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Goa, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Orissa, etc. The main aim behind celebrating this day is to create awareness about the importance of this unique tropical fruit and highlight its various health benefits.

The day is celebrated by organizing awareness campaigns and technical sessions to increase the production of the coconut. Farmers and businessmen attend the event with great enthusiasm and exchange ideas and concerns about coconut productions.

Benefits of Coconut

Coconut is a great source of essential vitamins, minerals, and healthy fats

Coconut oil is great for health and is used as a natural skin moisturizer

The flesh of coconut contains minerals like magnesium, manganese, copper, and iron

Coconut plantations serve as a source of employment for thousands of people

Commercial products made from coconut contribute significantly to the economy of the country

The coconut has cultural and religious significance in certain societies, particularly in the Western Pacific Austronesian cultures where it features in the mythologies, songs, and oral traditions. It also had ceremonial importance in pre-colonial animistic religions. It has also acquired religious significance in South Asian cultures and rituals.