World Heritage Site (WHC) Now Ramaapa Temple # UNESCO.

Ramappa Temple also known as the Rudreshswara (Lord Siva) temple, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site located at 66 km away from Warangal, 15 km from Mulugu, 209 km from Hyderabad in the state of Telangana in southern India. It lies in a valley in Palampet village of Venkatapur Mandal of Mulugu district, a tiny village long past its days of glory in the 13th and 14th centuries.

An inscription in the temple dates it to the year 1213 CE and says it was built by a Kakatiya General Recharla Rudra Reddy, during the period of the Kakatiya ruler Ganapati Deva.

The temple is a Sivalayam, where Lord Ramalingeswara is worshipped. Marco Polo, during his visit to the Kakatiya Empire, allegedly called the temple “the brightest star in the galaxy of temples”. Ramappa Temple stands majestically on a 6 ft high star-shaped platform.

The hall in front of the sanctum has numerous carved pillars that have been positioned to create an effect that combines light and space wonderfully. The temple is named after the sculptor Ramappa, who built it, and is perhaps the only temple in South India to be named after a craftsman who built it.

The main structure is in a reddish sandstone, but the columns around the outside have large brackets of black basalt which is rich in iron, magnesium, and silica. These are carved as mythical animals or female dancers or musicians, and are “the masterpieces of Kakatiya art, notable for their delicate carving, sensuous postures, and elongated bodies and heads”.

The Temple was included in the proposed UNESCO World Heritage Site “The Glorious Kakatiya Temples and Gateways”, in 2019 on the “tentative list”.

The nomination for a World Heritage Site for the Ramappa and Kakatiya temples was made in 2014. The site was in the reckoning for inscription in 2020 but the WHC meeting was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The proposal was submitted to UNESCO on 10 September 2010. On 25 July 2021, the temple was inscribed as a World Heritage Site as “Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple, Telangana”.

According to the temple priest, some of the iconography on the temple was damaged during the invasion of Malik Kafur in 1310. Treasure hunters vandalized the rest.

But the biggest test for the temple was an earthquake in the 17th century (one of the biggest was that of 7.7-8.2-magnitude on June 16, 1819). The flooring was rocked by the waves, while the pillars and vertical structure stayed intact because of the sandbox technique used in its construction.

Today We Indians are Proud of Boasting Two WHCs (World Heritage Sites) Taj Mahal & the Newly Added Ramaapa Temple.. !!