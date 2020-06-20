Music was a part of human civilizations from the very beginning. We cannot imagine our lives without music. Every single person loves music of different kinds and genre music. Listening to music or playing a music instruments is also good for your health and brain many researches have shown that playing a music instrument can help you to improve your brain’s abilities in many ways.

The Universal Language

While every country has its own language(s), there’s only one language we can all understand: the language of music. We don’t even need words to understand what music is saying. Every year I see a lot of different people from a lot of different countries attending festivals. When the music is being played, it seems everyone understands what’s coming out of the speakers and they just start dancing to it.

Ambiance

Music creates ambiance. It adds up to the experience of whatever you’re doing. Can you imagine a party without music, a sports event without music, or a movie without music? Probably not.

Music Unites

Music plays a very important role in bringing people together. Whether it’s a festival, concert or a club night, people come together to enjoy the music that’s being played. I’ve had the privilege to attend a few big festivals in Europe, and it’s amazing to see the amount of people coming from different countries in the whole world, just to be part of the experience. At festivals like Tomorrowland or Ultra, you’ll see a lot of people from all over the world to enjoy the whole musical experience. It doesn’t matter where you come from, everyone is treated the same. This is something we can all learn from.

Focus

If you have to do some business related stuff, put on some music at the background in order to focus a little better. It is scientifically proven that music enhances brain functioning. Besides, listening to music in an environment with other people also makes sure you don’t get distracted by other people’s noises.

Emotions

Music can do great things for your mood. If you want to feel happy, you can listen to songs that are happy and this works the other way around too. When you lost someone in your life, it’s helpful to listen to sad songs. Science says listening to sad songs can actually make you happier. If you want to know more about this, Google knows a lot

Imagination

Everyone who listens to music and instantly has a vision in his head of surroundings that would fit that particular music piece. Music let’s your imagination flow and that’s obviously a good thing for your creativity and health.

Memory

Music is good for your memory. You can remember the lyrics of a bunch of songs much better than an article you recently read. In nursing homes, they started using musical therapy in order to let the elderly remember things of their past, which they couldn’t remember without listening to music.

It’s just a pleasure

I’ll close off with probably the most important reason why we listen to music. It’s just a pleasure listening to music so let’s just continue doing so!