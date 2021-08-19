“In photography, there is a reality, so subtle that it becomes more real than reality.”. World Photography Day is observed on August 19 every year. It marks the purchase of the patent to the ‘daguerreotype’ camera by the French government, who made it free for use to the entire universe.

The COVID pandemic has changed the world and the way we live. All unimaginable, deserted streets, closed offices, educational institutions, and markets becoming the hallmark of the lockdowns that were imposed across the globe to minimize the deadly virus that took lakhs of lives. During these tough times, in order to capture this specific life, people across the world have used their cameras. Many captured the beauty that blossoms during covid times when the sky was pink.

And ahead of World Photography Day, let’s have a look at the snaps, which depicts the truth:

Empty streets

Nothing surprised us more than empty streets during the lockdowns. From highways to alleys in localities, even not a human was seen but, rare and endangered species of animal moving freely. Even in the capital, Delhi, where there were times when people sipping coffee, without the urgency of catching metros.

Struggling Migrants

There are visuals showing migrant labourers struggling, and superheroes coming forward to help them out in reaching their homes, which came out to be very emotional and impactful moments from the lockdowns.

Festive Eve

India is a country, where every single festival is celebrated with enthusiasm and vigor. But pandemic changed all through. Lockdowns eased to a greater extent across states during the festive season.

Mass Cremations

During the pandemic, that too in the second wave, the most heartbreaking photos came when mass cremations took place in Delhi, Bhopal, and many other states. The daily count of COVID deaths was still on the rise and cremation grounds turned into a hellish sight.

Farmers Protest

The central government’s farm laws, erupted nationwide p[rotests. The lines of tractors along the Delhi border were a controversial sight during the farmers’ protests. As farmers from Punjab and other states blocked the borders, and photographers took advantage in documenting the movement.

Coronavirus Helmet

During covid times, the police had taken various measures to convince people to follow the covid protocols. Some spread awareness through social media, some carried unique props to represent the deadly coronavirus.

Take the Jab

The mass COVID-19 vaccination drive also became a major topic that interested the photographers. The vaccination camps showed people waiting to take the jab. Even it comes up with so many fascinating offers.