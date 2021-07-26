World Wrestling Championship: Wrestler Priya Malik Wins Gold Medal, Defeated Kseniya Patapovich 5-0

World Wrestling Championship: Wrestler Priya Malik Increases Gold Medal defeating wrestler Kseniya Patapovich by 5-0

Wrestler Priya Malik wins gold medal at World Cadet Wrestling Championships in Budapest, Hungary

World Wrestling Championship

The Tokyo Olympics have started on July 23. India did not win any medals on the first day, but on Saturday, Sykhom Mirabai Chanu won the silver medal and opened India’s account. On the third day, i.e. today, Sunday, there will be high expectations from India’s star women’s badminton star PV Sindhu. PV Sindhu has started the Tokyo Olympics with a victory.

Another glory for the country! 🇮🇳 Congratulations to Wrestler #PriyaMalik for winning the GOLD medal in the 73 kg category of the World Cadet Wrestling Championship in Budapest, Hungary. 🥇 All hail our #NariShakti! 🙌🏼✨ pic.twitter.com/kh5f7HCXCj — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) July 25, 2021

While Indian athletes are showing their mettle at the Tokyo Olympics, the good news is also coming to India from the World Cadet Wrestling Championship. Priya Malik, a female athlete from India, has won a gold medal in the women’s 75 kg weight class in this championship being held in Hungary.

Girl Power bringing laurels to India! Heartiest congratulations to #PriyaMalik on winning🥇at World Cadet Wrestling Championship in Budapest, Hungary. Proud to see our girls keeping 🇮🇳 flying high on the world stage. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) July 25, 2021

Priya Malik will take part in the Olympics next time

Priya’s coach believes that Priya Malik will be able to take part in the next Olympics for India. Priya is getting congratulations from people on social media. People are wishing him a lot of success for this victory. Many pictures of Priya are also going viral from the World Cadet Wrestling Championship being played in Budapest, Hungary. On the other hand, this confusion is also being created in some people that this medal is not an Olympics? We want to make it clear to such people that Priya Malik has achieved this feat in the Cadet Wrestling Championship.

Wrestler Priya Malik has won many medals in various tournaments

Priya Malik had won a gold medal in the National School Games in the year 2020. After this, in the National Cadet Wrestling Competition held in Patna in 2020 itself, he also managed to make his name in Gold. Apart from this, Priya Malik had won a gold medal in Khelo India in the year 2019.

Priya Malik is trying to take part in the Olympics for the country next time. She is working hard day and night to fulfil her dream.