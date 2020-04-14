COVID-19 and its surrounding panic are a real and present danger for sex workers in New York. Workers and clients are both at risk for contraction, and knowing this has driven down the demand for services an astronomical amount. The failure of city to provide access to social services, and government’s unwillingness to recognize sex work as a non-criminal venue of employment means that many workers are quickly being pushed into a state of financial desperation.

In an ideal world, both clients and workers could take time off and pre-emptively self-quarantine until the threat of contracting coronavirus is under control.

The reality is that most sex workers have little to no savings to fall back on and little access to services that would at best only partially relieve the stress of not having work.

With their health in jeopardy and customers evaporating, sex workers in France are struggling as the novel coronavirus threatens their livelihoods — and there is no safety net in sight.

Many are being forced onto the streets as they lose their incomes, at a time when police are enforcing government orders for people to stay at home.

France has been in lockdown for a week, with only essential trips outside allowed, in a bid to halt the acceleration of the virus’ spread.

Migrants who work as prostitutes are in the most precarious situation, particularly those who are undocumented and do not speak French.

The Desert AIDS Project, an NGO specializing in HIV-AIDS in California, has published recommendations for sex workers during the pandemic.

Other organizations have promoted ways for sex workers to avoid physical meetings altogether during the pandemic.

Some sex workers have emulated pornographic actors by making a living from home via webcam appearances and connecting with clients by phone calls or messaging.

Singapore closed bars, nightclubs and cinemas from Friday until the end of April in an effort to contain a sharp rise in Covid-19 coronavirus cases.

Although the announcement made no mention of the government-sanctioned brothels in Geylang, pimps and sex workers said they were passed the message that they too would need to close shop.

But for the hundreds of low-income Asian migrant sex workers and nightclub entertainers in the wealthy city-state, there is huge uncertainty about their future.

Prostitution is not illegal in the UK but soliciting in a public place, pimping and kerb crawling are.

As the coronavirus death toll climbs, the ECP says prostitutes continuing to work face risking their own and others’ health.

Apps have adapted to being relevant to the topic du jour. Tinder is advising its users to stay safe, wash hands and avoid touching their faces and follow the World Health Organisation’s advice.

Unlike regular employees, most sex workers won’t benefit directly from the half-trillion-euro package of loans the German government is making available to companies facing ruin because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The situation has brought despair not just for her but for thousands of other sex workers who have been involved in prostitution. Due to the current lockdown, the prostitution business is in a slump. On a normal day, the areas were bustling with activity, with customers from the city and suburbs arriving here. But, nowadays the narrow lanes, the old dilapidated buildings in the area wear a deserted look.

Sex workers are stressed, anxious and depressed amid COVID-19 pandemic, as the novel coronavirus causes significant income loss, many sex workers have no safety net. Not only is social distancing affecting sex work, but layoffs experienced by their clients have affected the flow of work.

Many sex workers are reporting that the corona issue has a clear impact on the number of clients. Of course there should be intimacy, that’s the essence of sexual services and this can hardly be avoided.

However, They do advise against kissing.

They are pushed for lower prices, they are pushed for not having to screen, they are pushed for unsafe work practices — whether that’s bareback or meeting someone they don’t know or meeting in an unsafe location or being forced to push own personal boundaries of what they’re willing to do, because clients know that workers are really desperate for money.

Screening of clients for symptoms and travel history before booking them can be suggested. This will reduce risk and clients may feel more comfortable booking if they know sensible precautions are being taken. Government and NGO should plan some economic package for them also. Many countries have announced financial aid to the sex workers.

