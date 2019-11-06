Worried About Your Career? Here Is What Can Happen According To Your Career Line

Share

If there are islands on your fate line, it indicates blocks in career. The bigger the island is, the more serious the troubles are.

● An island on the join point of the fate line and head line indicates financial losses or failure of career caused by your wrong decisions.

● An island on the join point of the fate line and heart line indicates difficulties in career interrupted by your emotions.



● An island at the end of the fate line shows you couldn’t realize your lofty aspirations during your life, thus be passive and disappointed during the old age.



● An island on the beginning of a shallow fate line indicates you were born unusually. You are an illegitimate child or orphan.



● An island located in the middle of the palm on the fate line indicates setbacks in career and a fluctuated destiny after your middle age.

Discovering Talent

● The fate line stopped at the head line shows the cease of work by your own decision. You are endowed with a good talent. But around the age of 35, you are likely to stop your work by your false judgment or decision. After the age, you are hard to have breakthrough in career.

● If the end of the line becomes thin and pointed, your life during that period is usually difficult.