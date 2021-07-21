Worried about your skin in this monsoon? Have a look at some easy-care tips

Finally, after so many hot sunny days monsoon is almost the way to come. Monsoon means lots of tasty oily food, a beautiful atmosphere, pink clouds and many fun activities to do. Monsoon will start from 24 July’21 and before it hits please update your songs list with “Barrish” special Bollywood songs. The season brings a unique smile on everyone and is also special for couples as it is also termed as “Romantic Mausam” or “Osamm Mausam”. Doesn’t matter whether you will dance like a pro or not in rain, make a paper boat or enjoy snacks and tea with your loved one, but take the advantage of this season as you want but don’t let it go ordinary.

As per the ultimate truth of life, everything is not completely good or bad. Yes! Bitter but the truth, rainy days gives you immense pleasure, but also affect your health in many ways. Most importantly on your skin, due to unexpected rain and then sudden heat makes your skin dull and over dehydrated or sometimes very oily. Monsoon season causes the rise of humidity which may affect your skin, especially for those who is already suffering from oily or combination skin type. Excessive oil on the face will be the reason for acne and pimples, additional sweat on your skin can catch pollutants easily and harm your skin, don’t ignore your skin requirements in monsoon season.

Worried about your skin? Don’t be, here are some easy tips to have beautiful and healthy skin even during the monsoon season.

Must follow the steps daily

Wash your face properly and make sure to follow it two-three times daily.

Use some Ayurvedic face wash matched with your skin type and avoid chemicals.

Don’t forget to apply suns cream before going outside.

Drink lots of water to hydrate your skin and it also helps to keep your body toxins and decrease acne and pimples.

Try to avoid makeup and follow a less oily diet.

Follow the Mantra of “Cleansing, Toning and moisturizing”, Clean your skin properly the open pores allow you to take a breath then tone your skin to remove leftover dirt and makeup and last but not the least moisturizing to keep your skin hydrated and soft.

Some Remedies from the kitchen

Use apple cider vinegar, coconut oil, tea tree oil, honey, lemon and rose water, aloe vera on your skin.

Make a paste of Multani mitti, sandalwood powder, clove oil and neem paste to make acne or pimple-free skin.

Mix Multani mitti along with rose water and let it cool and then apply on your face.

Take turmeric, lemon, besan and rose water and mix all of them properly till smooth paste appear, apply the paste on your face as a mask and wash it after 15-20 minutes.

With all these easy steps you can have healthy glowing skin even in the monsoon and forget about the skin vary and enjoy the rainy days….

Happy Monsoon, Happy skin!