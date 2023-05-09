‘Wouldn’t Have Made Any…’: Mr India Director Shekhar Kapur Reveals He Is ‘Completely Dyslexic’

Bollywood veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur is quite active on microblogging site Twitter. His tweets often catch attention on social media. Recently, the director has made a big disclosure.

In a latest tweet, Shekhar who is popular for making films like ‘Mr. India’, ‘Masoom’ and ‘Joshiley’, has told that he has struggled with a serious problem called dyslexia all his life. He is completely dyslexic and has attention deficit disorder (ADD) too.

Taking to Twitter, the Mr. India filmmaker wrote, “Life lesson: I am completely dyslexic and increasingly being affected by ADD. I don’t know what else. Thank god there were no special schools for kids like me when I was growing up. It would have destroyed all the rebellion in me. Definitely, then neither I would have known to make a film nor I would have been able to compose the films that I did.”





As soon as Shekhar made this tweet, netizens began to flock in the comments section to share their thoughts on the same. A user said, “Schools don’t make or break a child’s future. Talent is the ultimate thing that takes you to wherever you want. There are many highly successful people out there who didn’t go to great schools.”

Let us tell you that Dyslexia is a type of learning disorder, in which the ability of children to write, read, speak and learn is greatly affected.

Meanwhile, Shekhar Kapur’s last outing as a director was ‘What’s Love Got to Do with It’. The multi-starrer featured Shabana Azmi, Emma Thompson, Lily James, Shazad Latif, and Sajal Aly among others. He is currently working on ‘Indian Harry Potter’.