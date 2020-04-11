With modern and fast lives, many people have more and more health issues like insomnia. We get pills and other items, but still no results. Here you can learn what the cure is. Have you heard of quenepa? Do not worry. We also didn’t know but this fruit is amazing and really healthy. It is also known as Spanish lime and is boosting the brain while it stops insomnia.
The Quenepa fruit
This fruit is exotic and comes from the South Americas but also is found in the dry forests in Central America and Caribbean too. The taste is sour and sweet and people add pinch of salt to this, lime or chilly. Experts say that this fruit is a mix of lychee and lime with firm and delicate flesh and really hard shell. Americans know this fruit as Spanish lime since it is similar to lime and is yellowish. You can get it in cluster groups. It is soft and like leather, the flesh is jelly like and the aril is colorful with seedy pulp.
Nutrition info
- Vitamin C
- Vitamins B1, B3, B6 and B12
- Amino acids
- Minerals
- Proteins
- Unsaturated fat acids (linoleic and oleic)
- Calcium
- Fiber
- Iron
- Carotene
- Thiamine
- Riboflavin
- Tryptophan
- Niacin
Also this fruit has many fibers and this helps in high cholesterol and constipation. Also it has vitamin A for boosting immunity and prevention of UTIs and stones. Also it has minerals like calcium for the teeth and bones, and antioxidants for fighting cancers and free radicals. Also it has phosphorus for good digestion and balanced hormones, and at the same time it regulates pressure and asthma. Experts say that phenolic items here boost immunity and stop heart issues.
Health benefit of Quenepa fruit
- Removal of parasites
- Boosted immunity and stopping bacteria
- Fights lung and urinary issues
- Boosts reproductive health
- Treats kidney issues
- Treats constipation
- Makes more red blood cells, stops anemia
- Lowers cholesterol and triglycerides
- Stops flu and bronchitis
- Cures skin issues
- Heals gum issues
- Mix roasted quenepa seeds and honey for diarrhea
This exotic fruit also is good for the whole health and try to add it in the daily diet menus.