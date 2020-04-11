With modern and fast lives, many people have more and more health issues like insomnia. We get pills and other items, but still no results. Here you can learn what the cure is. Have you heard of quenepa? Do not worry. We also didn’t know but this fruit is amazing and really healthy. It is also known as Spanish lime and is boosting the brain while it stops insomnia.

The Quenepa fruit

This fruit is exotic and comes from the South Americas but also is found in the dry forests in Central America and Caribbean too. The taste is sour and sweet and people add pinch of salt to this, lime or chilly. Experts say that this fruit is a mix of lychee and lime with firm and delicate flesh and really hard shell. Americans know this fruit as Spanish lime since it is similar to lime and is yellowish. You can get it in cluster groups. It is soft and like leather, the flesh is jelly like and the aril is colorful with seedy pulp.

Nutrition info

Vitamin C

Vitamins B1, B3, B6 and B12

Amino acids

Minerals

Proteins

Unsaturated fat acids (linoleic and oleic)

Calcium

Fiber

Iron

Carotene

Thiamine

Riboflavin

Tryptophan

Niacin

Also this fruit has many fibers and this helps in high cholesterol and constipation. Also it has vitamin A for boosting immunity and prevention of UTIs and stones. Also it has minerals like calcium for the teeth and bones, and antioxidants for fighting cancers and free radicals. Also it has phosphorus for good digestion and balanced hormones, and at the same time it regulates pressure and asthma. Experts say that phenolic items here boost immunity and stop heart issues.

Health benefit of Quenepa fruit

Removal of parasites

Boosted immunity and stopping bacteria

Fights lung and urinary issues

Boosts reproductive health

Treats kidney issues

Treats constipation

Makes more red blood cells, stops anemia

Lowers cholesterol and triglycerides

Stops flu and bronchitis

Cures skin issues

Heals gum issues

Mix roasted quenepa seeds and honey for diarrhea

This exotic fruit also is good for the whole health and try to add it in the daily diet menus.