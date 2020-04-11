Aluminum foil is one of the most common household items around the world.

It is believed that its uses are limited only to the kitchen, since there we all use it mostly for storing food.

It is a type of heavy-duty paper which maintains the temperature of the food like this, for example: if we put a warm sandwich, it will remain so for a long period of time.

Another function of this aluminum foil is that we can perform works of craft with it and it is very useful for recycling.

Today, we must always be alert to maintain the environment in perfect condition and we must all learn that almost all of the elements that we have at home can be recycled.

Very few people know all the usages that aluminum foil can have on the human body, but even though it sounds unbelievable, it can prevent your health. This material is very useful for relieving colds and burns.

In this article, we’re going to present you several of the best advantages aluminum foil can have for you. Here’s where you can use it! Try them out today!

End colds!

Colds are one of the most common problems human beings suffer from nowadays. The cold weather, the humidity and abrupt climate change cause us to get sick. To relieve colds naturally you can use aluminum foil! Just wrap your feet in 5-7 sheets of aluminum foil and leave it like that for about 1 hour. The paper has anti-inflammatory properties and can help you alleviate some of the symptoms of a cold. Let your feet breathe for 2 hours and repeat the process. You will notice improvement in a couple of days. You should certainly visit your doctor if your symptoms last for more than one week.

No more fatigue!

A few hours of sleep or a stressful day can leave you exhausted, even if you have a thousand things to do at home. Aluminum foil can help you regain energy to face the day again! Cut some strips of aluminum foil and put them in the freezer. Remove them after 2-3 hours and put them on your cheeks and eyelids! You’ll feel refreshed immediately!

Relieve skin burns!

American studies recommend this! First, you have to put some water on the burn, carefully cleaning the wound, and dry it with a clean towel. After applying a layer of ointment, put a clean gauze over the wound and then wrap it in aluminum foil. Tighten it with some adhesive tape. Try not to move and you’ll see that the pain will start to disappear!

Improve the pain in your joints !

Wrap some aluminum paper on the part of the body that you feel pain and try to limit your movements. Leave it like that throughout the night or throughout the whole day. Repeat the procedure for 10 days and then wait for 2 weeks before you repeat the process.