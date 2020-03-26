XXX Uncensored 2: Alt Balaji Brings Boldest Intimate Scenes For You, Pics Inside

Share

Web series have become a common thing in India finally and are breaking the shackles pf the saas bahu shows that Indian viewers are accustomed to. Alt Balaji has presented us with some scintillating and breathtaking works and one of them is XXX Uncensored. Now, Alt Balaji and Zee are all set to launch the second season of XXX Uncensored and its trailer is already gonna set your phone on fire.

the makers released a special episode of XXX Uncensored Season 2 titled Pyar Ya Plastic, and the chemistry between the lead pairs was pure fire! The episode revolves around Sanjay, who is a rich plastic surgeon and Priya’s desperate boyfriend. In the first episode, as Sanjay doesn’t get what he desires from his girlfriend Priya, he is all into his patient Pam. Well, as you further wait for the episodes dropping on March 27, taking your exxxcitement up a notch, here are some of the hottest stills from XXX Uncensored Season 2. Check out the pictures:

The web series is produced by Sakett Saawhney’s Ekomkar Pictures and is already streaming live on ALTBalaji and ZEE5. Season 1 saw many different sexual relationships featuring Kyra Dutt, Aparnaa Bajpai, Rithvik Dhanjani, Shantanu Maheshwari, Ankit Gera, Priyanka Talukdar and Aparna Sharma in lead roles.