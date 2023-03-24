Yami Gautam Reacts To Twitter User Who Claims ‘She Needs To Hire Better PR Agency’

Yami Gautam has built a strong fan following thanks to roles in movies like Vicky Donor, Kaabil, Uri: The Surgical Strike and more. Her recent release, Lost, has received positive reviews.

Recently, a user on Twitter advised Yami that she should hire a better pr agency for her career growth. She responded to the tweet by saying that work is her best PR!

Yami Gautam’s response to tweet

Yami started her career in television and then stepped into Bollywood. She made a strong debut in Shoojit Sircar’s Vicky Donor and since then she has been working in several hit films.

Recently she was seen in Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s thriller titled Lost. She has been working with Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna and Tushar Pandey in this film. She will appear in the upcoming Netflix film Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga, where she will be sharing screen space with Sunny Kaushal and Sharad Kelkar.

The trailer of the movie was released a few days back and has got tremendous response from netizens. Now the movie is all set for its release on Netflix on March 24.

In this film, Yami Gautam plays an air hostess while Sunny Kaushal and Sharad Kelkar play the two other main characters in the movie. The trailer shows that they are planning to heist diamonds from a plane in order to free themselves from their debts.

An in-depth review

While Yami Gautam is not against the idea of PRs, she feels that they are not necessary for an actor to become successful in the industry. However, she does think that they can help an actor get more attention from the media and increase their popularity in the industry.

The actress has called out an entertainment news portal for reporting her stand on PRs in a dramatic manner, and also mentioned that she doesn’t want to spend money on something which will not benefit her in the long run.

Yami Gautam’s opinion on PR

She has been making headlines for her bold and strong performances in films. Her performance as a crime journalist in Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s thriller ‘Lost’ has won her accolades from her fans. She is currently awaiting the release of her next film ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga’ with Sunny Kaushal and Sharad Kelkar.

Her tweet got a lot of attention on social media and soon Yami Gautam's Twitter account became flooded with comments and support from her followers. She even called out an entertainment news portal for reporting her stand on PRs in a dramatic manner and said that she would never judge actors who heavily depend on PR agencies for their promotion.

Yami also shared that she believes in giving her best and asserted that popularity depends on good work. She is also working on a new project and opposite Akshay Kumar in the next movie.

She is also the brand ambassador of Faces Canada. The brand is known for high-performance makeup and skincare products. She will be advocating for comfortable beauty by spreading awareness about their products and helping them reach out to the Indian audience.