Yami Gautam Recalls A Young Boy Recording Her Inappropriately Without Consent!

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam who hails from a small town in Himachal Pradesh has earned a name for herself despite being an outsider. Recently, she sat down for an interview with a leading portal. During the conversation, Yami opined on the ongoing celebrities privacy breach debate. This comes after Alia Bhatt was photographed in her living room without her consent last week.

Recalling an unpleasant incident that happened to her in her hometown, Yami said that a teen boy once requested to click a picture with her. She revealed that soon things took a different turn and instead of taking a photo, he started recording a video of her which was later posted online as a vlog.

During the chat, Yami stated, “Nowadays, anyone can record a video anytime without consent. A young boy once came to my farm. He must be a teenager, somewhere between 19-20. He asked my staff if he could click a picture with me. I am quite open and welcoming to people. It’s a small town and people come to visit and talk. And I am happy too to do that. I thought he is taking a picture but he was taking a video. A video of…it was so bad, and that person apparently got millions of views on his vlog. It may seem I am so happy I got he publicity but that means hat has encouraged that person to do it again with somebody.” Yami asserted that there has to be a line drawn and things like this are not okay.

On the professional front, Yami was recently seen in Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s Lost. She has Oh My God 2 and Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga in the pipeline.