Yash Shited The Shoot Location of His Upcoming Film ‘Toxic’ To Mumbai To Make It Easier For Pregnant Kiara Advani

KGF fame and south superstar Yash and Bollywood queen Kiara Advani will be seen together in the next film ‘Toxic’. At present, Yash is in the news for the shooting of this film. Actually, Yash has taken a big step, keeping in mind his film’s co-star Kiara Advani, who is also going to be a mom soon, and this gesture of the actor is being praised a lot by his fans.

Yash

The shooting of the film is still going on, and it is reported that the shooting location has been changed. Yash has once again won the hearts of the people with his off-screen gesture. Recently, news came that the actor has reportedly shifted the shooting schedule to Mumbai to make it easier for his co-star Kiara Advani, who is pregnant.

Kiara Advani

One of the media houses reported that Yash had asked his film ‘Toxic’ director Geetu Mohandas and producer Venkat K Narayan to shift all the shooting formalities from Bengaluru to Mumbai. Apparently, Yash also cooperated with the producers and shifted it to Mumbai, which also saved a lot of money for the makers of the film. Kiara and Sidharth Malhotra announced the news of their pregnancy in March. They shared a joint post on Instagram and wrote, ‘The biggest gift of our lives is coming soon.’

Kiara Advani

Yash has not appeared in any film after the 2022 blockbuster ‘KGF 2’. In March, the ‘Rocking Star’ announced the release date of his film ‘Toxic’. He also showed his fans a new poster of the film. Yash’s ‘Toxic’ is set to release on March 19, 2026. In the poster, the actor is seen in a black leather jacket and hat, and he has a gun in his hand. Behind him, an entire city was burning. ‘Toxic’ may clash with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal’s film ‘Love and War’. However, an official confirmation is still awaited from the team of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.