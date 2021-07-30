Yashika Anand Critical After Car Accident- Know More

Anand began acting after being an Instagram model. At 14, she was filmed for Inimey Ippadithan (2015) alongside Santhanam but her role was later deleted after she could not attend a song shoot. She then portrayed a swimming instructor in Kavalai Vendam (2016), which became her first theatrical release.

Anand’s breakthrough was in the 2016 film, Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru. Shot on a small budget, the film was successful and won recognition for its cast members. She then appeared in Paadam (2018) and Thambi Ramaiah’s Maniyaar Kudumbam (2018).

In 2018, Anand appeared in the second season of the Bigg Boss Tamil reality show hosted by Kamal Haasan. She had earlier been approached to be in the inaugural season, but she refused the offer. She was evicted on day 98, finishing the show in fifth place. She also received the cash prize of 5 lakhs for winning certain tasks during the second season of the premiere programme before getting evicted. She later appeared as a mentor in Star Vijay’s “Jodi Unlimited” TV series, which aired in 2019.

Anand then appeared in an animated Zombie film titled Zombie as the lead actress.

About Accident.

Actress Yashika Anand has reportedly met with a car accident on Saturday night on East Coast Road near Mahabalipuram at midnight at 1 AM.

It is heard that the car she was travelling in went out of control and hit the median, getting heavily damaged and grievously injuring the occupants. The accident is said to have happened around midnight on Saturday. Photos of the mangled vehicle have been doing the rounds on social media.

https://twitter.com/igtamil/status/1419181903203033092?s=20

She was travelling by three of her friends on the East Coast Road.

The actress is critical and is receiving treatment at a private hospital in Chennai. Her co-star SJ Suryah took to Twitter to wish her a speedy recovery. Yashika and SJ Suryah have worked together in a film titled Kadamaiyai Sei.

SJ Suryah wrote, “Friends U all know @iamyashikaanand a great looking girl. But we know she is an awesome performer too KADAMAIYAI SEI will be the right beginning of her journey as a performer. Get well soon Yashika to be where U have to be prayers (sic).”