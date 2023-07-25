‘Yashvardhan Raichand 2.0’: Jaya Bachchan’s Stern Look In ‘Dhindhora Baje Re’ Song Sparks Meme Fest On Twitter!

Filmmaker Karan Johar’s upcoming directorial ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ is creating a lot of buzz among the audiences. From its trailer, dialogues to songs, everything is getting discussed widely. Recently, the makers unveiled one of the most energetic songs ‘Dhindhora Baje Re’ from the film’s album. The track features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt dancing their hearts out at a giant Durga Puja pandal. The duo is twinning in red traditional outfits in the song.

Ranveer and Alia are getting praises for their dance moves in Darshan Rawal and Bhooma Trivedi’s song. However, it is Jaya Bachchan’s serious expression throughout the track that is grabbing eyeballs. It has ignited a wave of hilarious memes on Twitter.

Putting up a collage of pictures where Jaya is donning same strict expression in different scenes from the film, a user wrote, “KJo’s brief to jaya bachhan in rrkpk must be to just act like she spotted a paparazzi.” Another suggested, “I think the climax of Rocky Rani would be Jaya Bachchan finally smiling.” A third one joked, “why didn’t anybody tell me jaya ji is playing herself in rocky and rani?” “Kjo to jaya Bachan- Have the same “one expression that AB had in kabhie khushi kabhie gam” in Rocky aur …”, read a comment. A user also stated, “Jaya Bacchan became Yashvardhan Raichand 2.0 in Rocky Rani wali movie.”

For the unversed, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’ stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film is set to hit the theatres on July 28, 2023.