‘Ye Break-Up Party Hai Meri’; Rakhi Sawant Turns ‘Dulhan’ As She Celebrates Divorce From Adil Khan!

Rakhi Sawant’s character needs no words when it comes to her bold persona. Netizens hardly crave for Rakhi’s introduction because of the way she carries herself—bold, unapologetic, and staying confident is all her actions. More so than her acting career, Rakhi’s private life has frequently made headlines. The controversy queen has recently grabbed a lot of attention due to her love life. Rakhi has had bad luck with men, starting with her loveless marriage to Ritesh Singh and ending with her debatable divorce from Adil Khan Durrani. The diva, however, went public with her strong personality as she embraced her liberation and swayed to dhol beats, announcing her break-up party celebration. Dig In to know the entire story!

Rakhi Sawant Dances Her Heart Out After She Celebrates Her Divorce

On June 19, 2023, a paparazzi account shared a video of Rakhi Sawant to their Instagram account. The bold actress looked ecstatic in the viral clip as she celebrated her breakup party. The video featured the actress who was grooving to the dhol beats. Rakhi performed the Bhangra to mark her freedom while also voicing about her breakup celebration. The controversy queen announced that she and her estranged husband, Adil Khan Durrani, are giving divorce to each other. She mentioned:

“Mera finally divorce ho raha hai, aur yeh breakup party hai meri. Log sad hote hai but mai khush hu.”

Rakhi Sawant’s Look For Her Divorce Celebration

Well, Rakhi’s outfit for her divorce celebration came as a surprise to several netizens. Rakhi opted for a hatke outfit to mark her divorce. She donned a stunning crimson lehenga with lavish embellishments and a full-sleeved matching blouse. A plain dupatta, a kundan necklace, matching earrings, and a maang teeka completed her look. Rakhi went with shimmery eye shadow, bare lips, flushed cheeks, and curling open tresses.

Rakhi Sawant Founds New Love In A Strange Man From Canada

Rakhi recently opened up about her new lover and disclosed his identity in an interview with ETimes. Rakhi’s lover, Lucky Singh resides in Canada. She added that Lucky is only her best friend and that she is not looking to marry him soon. Rakhi acknowledged that she has feelings for Lucky and disclosed:

“I like Lucky. He is handsome too. But there’s a difference between ‘like’ and love’. Lucky and I are just friends….“Lekin agar attraction hai bhi toh problem kya hai? Frankly, I am very broken in today’s times; Adil had harassed me so much. Imagine he marrying me just because he wanted to enter Bigg Boss. I don’t want to take any decision in my life now. I sacrificed so much for Adil. I was so loyal to him.”

For the uninitiated, Rakhi Sawant converted to Islamic religion and even went to the extent of changing her name as Fatima. Rakhi filed a FIR against Adil Khan Durrani for exercising domestic violence over her.