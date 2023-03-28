“Ye Hasta Kab Hai…”; Aryan Khan Gets Trolled For His Serious Face As He Enjoys Party With Roshni Walia!

King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan is known for his work while his children are known for parties.Shah Rukh’s eldest son, Arya, belongs anyway. Arya recently attended a party in Mumbai and some of these photos were posted on her Instagram account by TV actress Roshni Valiya. However, in the photo, Aryan looked serious as usual, after which netizens began to make fun of him.

Aryan Khan Partying With Roshni Walia

Aryan Khan is one of B-Town’s star kids who consciously or unknowingly makes headlines. He recently attended a party in Mumbai. TV actress Roshni Valiya shared some of her photos. As usual, as soon as these photos were published, Aryan Khan was ridiculed for not smiling.In the published photo of Roshni Walia is wearing a black short dress. She snapped some pictures from that party with Aryan Khan.

Netizens Made Fun Of Aryan Khan’s Serious Face

Aryan Khan showed up to this party looking as cool and stylish as ever. But even after that look, he was target of memes and funny comments around.One netizen commented on the photo, “Yes, Hansta kab Hai.” Commenting on another user who wrote: “Yaar Aryan, why does it always seem to me that he doesn’t care?” A third user wrote: “Someone teach him to smile.” The same user left a different comment. There are so many reactions from people who are reading this article.

Who is Roshni Walia?

Roshni walia has starred in many TV shows. she did a great job in the TV show Main Laxmi Tere Aangan Ki. Roshni appeared in the TV show Ringa Ringa Roses. He also played the lead role in Bharat Ka Vir Putra – Maharana Pratap. Moreover, Roshni has also appeared in many films such as My Friend Ganesha 3 and Machli Jal Ki Rani Hai. You may be surprised to know that her 2019 film I Am a Rabbit was also screened at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, causing a lot of discussion over Roshni’s name.