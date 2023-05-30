“Ye Kya Doglapan Hai’, Fans Left Stunned as Ashneer Grover Surprises in Roadies Promo

‘Shark Tank’ is a well-known television programme that you may recall. It was a very well-known programme among Indian television viewers who got to see unusual business plans and ideas. Ashneer Grover, one of its contentious judges, increased its popularity, nonetheless.

He gained a following thanks to his unique outlook on life and his analytical perspective. Fans were shocked to see him on television again this time, though. His unexpected entrance in Roadies 19 catapulted him back into the spotlight. Deets inside.

Ashneer Grover Made An Appearance On Roadies Show

After a recent episode’s video went viral, viewers came to the site to express their outrage at the well-known businessman. Social media feeds were influenced by fans who questioned his participation in Roadies.

In the teaser, Grover is heard saying to a competitor in the teaser, “Bheekh hi maang raha hai na.

Some fans have been thrilled to see Grover on the show, while others have used the occasion to mock it.

Fans’ Reactions To Ashneer’s Appearance

The majority of those leaving comments on the site were commenting on Shiv Thakare. Other readers were also curious about Ashneer’s role in the play. “Ashneer kaha se aagya,”. And “@ashneer.grover sir kis line m aa gye aap (what kind of shows have you chosen),” were some of the remarks left for him. “Ashneer in Roadies is just like tea with pakode… a match made in heaven” is another line. “Le fans to Ashneer Grover- bhai kya kar raha hai tu,” another fan commented.

Prince Narula, Rhea Chakraborty, and Gautam Gulati are the new gang leader leaders in this season’s version of the format, which was previously used. Few of the young people who tried out for the show from Delhi, Pune, Indore, and Pune will ride along with the team on an expedition. Well right now everyone is waiting for Ashneer’s episode.