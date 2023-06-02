‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ Star Cast Reunite To Mark Its 10 Years; Join In Their Celebration Here!

Recently, the blockbuster film ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ completed 10 years of its release. And to surprise everyone, the entire team of the film reunited at a get-together. The director of the film Ayan Mukherjee has shared a bunch of photos that feature Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Kalki Koechlin, and Aditya Roy Kapur posing for the cameras in a similar way as on the film’s poster. Now, this has made every fan of the film get nostalgic.

‘Ye Jawaani Hai Deewani’ stars gather for a party

Besides the actors, other people associated with the film like producer Karan Johar, designer Manish Malhotra, music composer Pritam, and actor Kunal Roy Kapur also made their presence felt at the celebrations to mark 10 years of ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’.

Ayan dropped the photos alongside a caption that read, “last night ❤️”. Dharma Productions’ official handle also shared the photos along with a famous dialogue from ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’, “Doston ke beech kabhi kuch nahi badalta, guys🥹♥️ #10YearsOfYJHD #YehJawaaniHaiDeewani”.

As soon as these pictures reached social media, fans began reacting to them. One user wrote, “the REUNION we actually needed❤️” Another stated, “Made my day. This is surely the best thing on my feed today!”

Before dropping the pictures, Ayan posted a long heartfelt note on his film ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’. He called the film his ‘second child, a piece of my heart and soul. Ayan admitted that making this movie was one of the greatest joys of his life. He also revealed that who he was and how he looked at life is forever captured in this movie.

For the unversed, ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ was released on 31 May 2013. It got a thumbs up from the audience and earned well at the box office during its run time. Today, the film is considered to be one of the most amazing rom-com Bollywood has ever made.