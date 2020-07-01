What comes as a surprise is Naira’s character. Going by the latest promo, Shivangi Joshi will be portraying the double role. Soon after the promo was out, all the Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan fans began to trend #Kaira on social media heavily.

Following the Unlock 2 guidelines, many TV shows have resumed the shoots and pictures from the sets, amid the pandemic, make its way to the social media every then and now. Last night, the makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai dropped the new promo of the show and the Kiara fans can’t seem to keep calm ever since.

A user shared a collage of Kartik and Naira’s pictures from the show and wrote, “Thissss!!! The respect, admiration, understanding and love for their other half makes them better than the best and what makes #Kaira what kaira is today!,” while another said, “So much excitement over this #yrkkh promo ROFL at sanskari Naira sitting at pati ke charan and pati Kartik’s expressions are to die for. Her killer wink & his face when the talk of judwa Tina happens. We missed you sooo much #Kaira humare forever nautank”

Drooling over Kartik’s expression, a user wrote, “#Kartik ke expressions on point Then “Aap” Word pe Now “Patidev” Can’t wait for the episodes Bring it on #KartikGoenka #Kaira #yrkkh #MohsinKhan” Check out a few tweets below:

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will return to small screen at 9:30 PM. Shivangi will portray a double role of Naira and Tina. You want to know why? Naira says that she is doing this to protect her family.