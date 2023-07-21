Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Pooja Joshi Announces Second Pregnancy With A Cute Video!

Renowned television actress, Pooja Joshi continued to rise with her versatile acting as ‘Varsha’ in the popular serial, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Millions of fans adored Pooja Joshi’s outstanding on-screen role as Akshara’s bhabhi, which ultimately earned Pooja a lot of recognition. Varsha’s admirers desired a companion and bhabhi like her. Inspite gaining a million of fans, the actress left the entertainment industry after getting married. Now, as Pooja Joshi is all set to embrace parenthood for the second time, she took to her social media to announce the pregnancy news.

Pooja Joshi announces second pregnancy with husband, Manish

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame, Pooja Joshi took to her IG feed on July 20, 2023 and announced her second pregnancy. The announcement video featured Pooja flaunting her fully-grown baby bump. Her husband and daughter were also seen posing with Pooja aka Varsha. The family also held a slate which hinted at the baby’s arrival: “Coming Soon.”

When Pooja Joshi talked about her first pregnancy

For the unversed, Pooja Joshi got married to her husband Manish Arora in 2015. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl on October 11th, 2017. She always wanted to keep her pregnancy away from all social media glares. Opening about the same, Pooja disclosed:

“I did not want to sell my pregnancy.” Also I was very protective about this new phase of life. I was nervous since it’s my first baby and wanted to first settle things on the medical front and then let everybody know about it.”

The then-actress even shared how her best friend and co-star, Hina Khan felt about the exciting news. In her words: “Oh Hina was extremely elated and happy. She was infact surprised and when the reality sunk in, she instantly became protective about me. Everybody was exceptionally happy.”