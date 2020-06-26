Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, starring Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan as main leads, is loved by the audience a lot. The show which is produced by Rajan Shahi is among one the longest-running shows on Television. A large number of audience is attached to the show and hence as they roll out after three long months, we knew that fans would be waiting with baited breath to see the first glimpse of the shoot.

Let’s have a sneak peek of Naira (Shivangi Joshi) and Kartik (Mohsin Khan) having their Kaira moment. It is from their first scene after the lockdown and has been shot just an hour back on the Filmcity set. We can see the adorable couple having a serious discussion.

And if you feel where is social distancing and their masks are missing, so, let us tell you it is being completely followed by the actors as well as the crew members. Only during the shoot actors are allowed to remove their mask and the picture was taken while the actors were in the shot.

Meanwhile, we had just brought to you Shivangi’s reaction to the news of her exit, where the actress broke her silence and said, “This is to clear the air that I am not going anywhere. I had a wonderful journey portraying Naira in these 4 years and it will continue to be so. In fact, there is a very special treat for all Yeh Rishta fans and we will be coming to surprise you all soon with it.”

We are sure fans will be excited enough to know what the couple is talking about.