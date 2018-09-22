Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

There had been plentiful rumors about the relationship of famous ‘Bollywood’ singer Neha Kakkar and ‘Yariyaan’ fame Himansh Kohli. publicly both always maintained that they are ‘just friends’ but the duo’s PDA filled pictures on Instagram always tell a different story. For everyone picture’s of this cute couple were always a center of Attraction .

After a long time both finally made their relationship official on Indian idol 10 and also revealed that they will tie the knot soon. It all happened when Himansh decided to surprise his lady love Neha Kakkar by coming in the show.

While Neha was shooting for her recent episode, when Sunil Grover was hosting a segment called “Neha ka Swayambar then suddenly Himansh arrived. The singer was surprised after seeing his beau on the sets of Indian idol she gave an Amazing reaction after seeing Himansh in Indian idol. She mention how himansh understands her so well, Neha also revealed that whenever she thinks of getting married, Himansh would be the first one to came in her mind where Himansh replied he was waiting to hear that.

Neha’s real life Love Himansh wrote an adorable post on Instagram “kuch feelings ko bataanhe ki jarurat nhi padti ,wo bas akhon mei dikh jati h”.

Apart from Neha, Anu Malik and Vishal Dadlani are also the judges of Indian idol.