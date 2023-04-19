Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Latest Love Drama: From Tina Thadani To Nushrratt Bharuccha; Read On!

Yo Yo Honey Singh, the famous Indian rapper and singer has been in the headlines for his love life lately. Ever since his divorce from his ex-wife Shalini Talwar, he has been making much noise about his personal life. First, he moved on quickly and began dating Tina Thadani, but unfortunately, their relationship was short-lived, and the couple called it quits after just a year. Now, he has been spotted holding hands with actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, and the gossip mills are buzzing with rumors of a new romance.

Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Relationship with Tina Thadani

According to sources close to Honey Singh, the split with Tina Thadani was bitter, and the two are no longer following each other on social media. They wanted different things in life, and while dealing with the breakup maturely, both needed time to heal. Tina is heartbroken and focused on her work, while Honey is not shy about talking about the separation and has informed everyone about it.

It seems that Honey Singh has moved on quickly, as he was recently spotted holding hands with Nushrratt Bharuccha at a concert, and the paps captured the moment on camera. The actress was seen blushing, and the pictures have sparked rumors of a new romance between the two.





Rumored Romance with Nushrratt Bharuccha

However, not just his new relationship with Nushrratt Bharuccha has been making headlines. Additionally, it was said that Honey Singh started seeing Tina Thadani while he was still legally wed to Shalini Talwar. However, Tina clarified that he was “100% single” when they began dating, ending the rumors.

Tina Thadani’s Comments on the Relationship

In a recent interview, Tina spoke about her relationship with Honey Singh and revealed that her parents supported the couple. She said her parents learned about their relationship after reading stories about them online, and her dad was excited about it.

It remains to be seen how Honey Singh’s new romance with Nushrratt Bharuccha will play out, but for now, the gossip mills are buzzing with rumors about the couple. Honey Singh has always been open about his personal life, and it seems he will continue to be in the headlines for some time.