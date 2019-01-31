You Can’t Afford To Miss Taimur’s Pictures From Playdate With Abba Saif

Share

Tweet

Pin 133 shares

Saif Ali Khan’s and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s little munchkin Taimur is undoubtedly the most talked about star-kid of the nation. And the paparazzi are always keen to catch a single glimpse of the chote-nawab. The internet’s favourite star-kid was captured by the shutterbugs enjoying a playdate with Abba Saif Ali Khan. Despite Saif’s busy schedule he always manages to accompany little Taimur to his playdates. Dressed in tee-shorts-sports shoes Taimur looked adorable as always. Have a look at the pictures:

Isn’t he too cute to handle?

Kareena, in a recent interview, shared how Saif cancels his shoots to spend time with Taimur. Talking about the same, he had stated, “Nahi nahi, cancel the shoot. I can’t go. I can’t leave Taimur.”She added, “I’m like you have to go, you have to go to work. And I have to tell him that I want to be with you also now sometimes alone”. To this Soha laughed off and said that she can see it in Saif. Soha retorted, “He is so in love with spending time with Taimur. We’ve organised playdates and I have got calls saying Taimur can’t come because he’s hanging out with sir.”

In another interview, Kareena shared, “Well, I’m experiencing motherhood for the first time, so everything with Taimur is a first. Travelling with him is especially new and exciting—even if we’re going to a place I’ve been to before, taking him there makes it so different. I loved the Maldives holiday, loved showing him all these new things and places, and seeing them with him.”