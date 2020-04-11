Rosmaris, also known as summeri rose, has been commonly used by the ancient Greeks who dedicated the plant to the goddess Aphrodite. According to a latest research, rosemary prevents aging and it also works as potent antioxidant agent.

It‘s abundant in flavonoids, the compounds that improve the blood flow to all tissues, strengthen the blood vessels, and promote circulation. For that reason, it can be used to treat headaches, to stimulate the hair growth and improve memory.

It positively affects the digestive system and the people often use it for treating constipation, indigestion, stomach cramps, and improper absorption of nutrients in the intestine. Moreover, rosemary also cures fatigue and provides relief of rheumatism, muscle pain, and sciatica.

For external use, you can dilute the rosemary oil with some neutral oil like sunflower oil and apply onto the affected area. Adding rosemary tea into your bath is one more good way to relieve rheumatism.

Rosemary extract also promotes better blood flow to the scalp, preventing formation of dandruff and baldness.

Be careful with rosemary oil, as children shouldn’t use it. Pregnant women and nursing mother should use very small amounts of it for culinary purposes. Rosemary blooms two times a year, the first time in April and the second time in September.

It has numerous branches, it resembles a shrub, and it could reach up to 1-3 meters of height. It is recommended to plant it in warm places, partially sandy soil, and to protect it from the wind.

Make sure to protect it from cold during the winter. The flowers can be harvested when they’re fully flowered while the leaves and branches can be harvested whenever you want.

Uses of Rosemary

Rosemary tincture alleviates the symptoms of rheumatism.

You can either consume 15-20 drops dissolved in one glass of water or you can use it externally for circulation issues and for rheumatism.

Inhalation of rosemary tea helps with depression.

It relaxes the muscles, which also helps with menstrual cramps and digestive disturbance.

Rosemary tea is really helpful when it comes to treating headaches.

You can use both flowers and leaves to prepare rosemary tea, which is beneficial for treating tension, colds, stomach cramps, as well as headaches.

To prepare rosemary tea, pour one teaspoon of fresh/dried leaves into a cup of boiling water and leave it to sit for 15 minutes.

Consume 2 cups on a daily basis and remember that you shouldn’t consume it before bedtime.

Rosemary wine promotes a proper circulation.

To make it, you need to soak 2 tablespoons of rosemary flowers and leaves into one liter of white wine.

Leave it to sit for 6 days and then strain it.

Consume a brandy cup of it on an empty stomach, in order to improve blood circulation, calm the heart, promote urination, and alleviate inflamed joints, gout, and rheumatism.

Consume a brandy cup of it on an empty stomach, in order to improve blood circulation, calm the heart, promote urination, and alleviate inflamed joints, gout, and rheumatism.