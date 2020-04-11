Hair Removal isn’t most people’s favorite past time, but luckily you don’t have to shave as often when you wax! Going to the salon to wax your eyebrows, legs, arms, or just about any hair is a pain.

Before long all that hair is back – but not anymore thanks to this easy-to-use “sugar paste depilation” hair removal technique! Sugar Waxing is a little bit different than regular waxing and it is still painful but not as much. Sugar Waxing has been around for ages and all it takes to make it is white sugar, water, and lemon juice.

How To Prepare

Start out your sugar paste hair removal journey by combining 1/4 cup of fresh lemon juice, 1/4 cup of water and 2 cups of sugar. After that Stir and Turn on High Heat.

Later when it starts to get golden in color turn off heat and take a spoon full of wax and put it in the fridge to test consistency.

If it’s still too runny or sticky you can bring back again to medium-low heat for about 3-4 more minutes and test again ( However, be aware, you don’t want it to burn because it will totally solidify when cooled).

In the end, pour into a bowl and allow to cool for about 30 – 40 minutes.

How To Apply

Dry the skin then apply the separated parts of the sugar paste. Make sure to apply it in the opposite direction of the hair growth. Then just pull the pieces of paste off your leg and you’re all done!

This process is a little painful but compared to waxing it is a breeze and the best part is that after a few sessions of this the hair will start to grow back thinner and softer until it pretty much doesn’t come back at all.