Your Luck Depends On The Shape Of Your Nose; Read Here About How Wealthy You Will Be?

Fleshy Nose

Do you know that a big and fleshy nose is better than a sharp and bony nose is as it belongs to the kind and tolerant people who often get help from others and can save money

Straight Nose

People with the straight nose are independent, never follow blindly, can stick to their own opinions and have the leadership, thus more likely to get venture success, provided that the size of face and nose is well matched. A big nose on the small face is just like an isolated peak which suggests the humble life.

Rounded and Introverted Nose Wings

The nose wings are just like two guards watching the wealth. The rounded and introverted wings suggest the efficient guards and the substantial deposit despite the average luck for wealth in life.

Invisible Nostrils

Nostrils represent the courage of making money. The bigger the nostrils, the more courage a person will have. Those with invisible nostrils can keep the money.

Wide and High Root

The root of the nose represents the benefactor and the luck for wealth. The higher the root is, the better the luck for wealth a person will have. Also, it suggests the help from benefactors, yielding twice the result with half the effort, and lifelong good luck for wealth.

Based on Color

The bright nose is favorable and the yellow one suggests the good luck for wealth. If the nose tip is gray or dark, it indicates the personal financial losses and disasters. If the nose is red, it suggests the disputes, financial losses and troubles created by villains. If the nose is paly, it symbolizes the loss of money earned and the liver disease.

A big nose with well-matched face, especially the fleshy cheeks, is a good sign. In face reading, the fleshy nose with well-matched forehead, cheeks and jaw indicates the good fortune. In general, it is not accurate enough to judge one’s fortune and destiny singly from the nose; the forehead, cheeks and jaw are also to be considered comprehensively.