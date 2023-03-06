‘Your Work Is Your…’, Yami Gautam Gives A Befitting Reply To Twitter User Who Asked Her To Hire PR!

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam is grabbing headlines for her upcoming film Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga. The trailer of the movie released a few days ago and is getting tremendous response from the audience. Meanwhile, on social media, a user gave an advice regarding Yami’s career. The actress did not like it and gave a befitting reply to the troll.

Actually, a user on Twitter advised Yami Gautam to hire a good PR agency. He tweeted and wrote, ‘Yami Gautam needs to hire a better PR agency. It will do wonders in his career’. While replying to this tweet, Yami reprimanded the user and told that for a career one needs to do better work and not PR.

Yami Gautam replied to the user’s tweet and penned, ‘I see the power of heavy activities, reviews, trends, perception and images on which the stars are trusting and I am not judging anyone. But I strongly believe that ‘Your work is your best PR. It’s a long way, but it gets you on the right track.’

I see the power of PR heavy activities/reviews/trend/perceptions/image etc which actors are relying on, and I judge no one. But I am a strong believer in ‘YOUR WORK IS YOUR BEST PR’. It’s a longer route but takes you the correct way 😊🙏🏻 https://t.co/1c2ULqB2tj — Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam) March 4, 2023

Yami Gautam who began her career with Vicky Donor was recently seen in Anirudh Roy Chowdhury’s thriller film Lost. She starred with actors like Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna and Tushar Pandey in the movie. Yami will come up next with Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga alongside Sunny Kaushal and Sharad Kelkar. In the film, Yami Gautam will portray the role of an air hostess. The movie will start streaming on Netflix on March 24, 2023.