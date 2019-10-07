‘You’re Not The Host!’ Anushka Sharma Scolds Ranveer Singh At Elle Beauty Awards 2019; Watch Video

Share

On Saturday evening at, ELLE Beauty Awards 2019 which held in Mumbai and it was a starry affair, indeed. From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh to Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and others many Bollywood celebrities marked their amazing presence and also took trophies back home. They all donned a stylish look and made heads turn on the red carpet with their appealing appearance. It was a visual treat to see the B-Town celebs experiment with style and nail it perfectly.

Now, we got our hands on an inside video which include top listed actors of Bollywood, Anushka and Ranveer Singh. During the Elle Beauty awards, Anushka and Ranveer shared a funny moment that was surprisingly caught on camera.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by This is an Anushkapaedia. (@anushkasharma_lovers) on Oct 5, 2019 at 10:40am PDT

The video shows Ranveer standing on stage in his stylish outfit, along with fashionable walking cane in his hands. Suddenly, while on stage Ranveer calls Anushka by saying, “Let’s ask the very beautiful and talented Anushka Sharma, ‘what does success means to you?'”. To which Anushka replies, “Ranveer, you are not the host!” This leaves everyone in splits and Ranveer ends up apologizing to Anushka jokingly. It’s a known fact that both Ranveer and Anushka leave no stone unturned in pulling each other’s legs.

Meanwhile, Anushka received the’ Elle Impact trophy’ whereas Ranveer won the title of ‘Elle Icon Man Of the Year’ at the award show. Ranveer made his Bollywood debut opposite Anushka in Band Baaja Baaraat in the year 2010. Soon after that, they worked together in Ladies vs Ricky Bahl released in 2011 and Dil Dhadakne Do which hit the screens in 2015. While the two were rumored to be dating after working together in the film.

On the work front, Ranveer will soon be seen in ’83 with Wife Deepika. While Anushka still not announced any future project after the failure of her last film, zero.