Ace cricketer Yuvraj Singh was recently awarded Bhartiya Manavata Vikas Puruskar for his contribution to the society and championing the cause of social justice and human welfare.

Yuvraj Singh immensely contributes to social welfare through his initiative YouWeCan. He started this organization as an initiative to share his experience while he was undergoing his Cancer treatment and also to create awareness about Cancer.

The foundation also aims to remove the stigma within the society. They also work closely with children who are Cancer survivors.

The ceremony witnessed eminent personalities from politics, business, academics and entertainment. Shabnam Singh, the founding member of ‘YouWeCan’ NGO and mother of Yuvraj Singh received the award on behalf of Yuvraj Singh. Along with Yuvraj, 9 of nation’s most influential power icons and social leaders were also rewarded Bharatiya Manavata Vikas Puraskar.

On this occasion, Shabnam Singh said, “Yuvraj is a fighter! His cancer treatment took everything as it was torturous and difficult but he was determined. He fought and came out of it. It has made him a better person, he has realised the value of life and the importance of knowledge and education of Cancer.”

Bharatiya Manavata Vikas Puraskar by Power Brands is a distinctive initiative, a unique stage of some of the most powerful and humane minds from across the nation. BMVP is a platform for leaders from the sphere of Politics, Business, Academics and Entertainment. Over the years Power Brands have instituted numerous such awards and prizes to the likes of Dr. Zlatko Matesa- 6th Prime Minister of Croatia, H. E. Dr. Mohammed Waheed Hassan, 5th President of the Maldives, Nobel Laureates- Muhammad Yunus & Leymah Roberta Gbowee, Bindeshwar Pathak, Medha Patkar, Swaminathan A Iyer, Gurcharan Das, Dr. Kiran Bedi, Dr. Devi Shetty, T N Seshan, E. Sreedharan, the Iron Lady Irom Sharmila Chanu, Kumar Sangakkara, Sushmita Sen, Y. C. Deveshwar, Pankaj Munjal.