Zareen Khan Slammed For Flaunting Her Stretch Marks, Anushka Sharma Comes Out To Support

Living in the glamor world is not as easy as one might think of it to be. People seem to take everything really for granted and say whatever they feel like on the face of the stars. Many stars have been trolled and slammed online for different activities and actress Zareen Khan is also one of them.

While every celebrity faces online trolling on a regular basis, some choose to ignore them, while some, like Zareen, take no-nonsense and hit back. Her picture on Instagram saw a lot of mean, nasty comments for the actress’ stretchmarks and she decided to bring them to light and wrote a note addressing the issue.

Zareen Khan is often the target of massive trolling and online bullying for her weight and she has also previously mentioned that she does not care about body shaming. The actress has lost about 50 kg of her weight, which is no easy task. So when a beautiful picture of the actress posing by Pichola Lake in Rajasthan brought in awful comments for the visible stretch marks, she took to her Instagram story and wrote,

“So for people who are very curious to know about what’s wrong with my stomach…This is the natural stomach of a person, who’s lost more than 50kg of weight. This is how it looks when it’s not photoshopped or surgically corrected.”

Now, Zareen has found a supporter in Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who also came out and spoke about the issue. Taking to her Instagram story, Anushka wrote, “Zareen, you are beautiful and brave and strong and perfect just the way you are. #Appreciationpost #lookbeyondthebody @zareenkhan.”